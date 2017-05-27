F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Fourth 'the best we could do' in Monaco qualifying - Verstappen

27 May 2017
Verstappen was on-pace with the leaders in Q1 and Q2 before dropping back in Q3 - but doubts pole was ever in reach for Red Bull.
F1 Monaco GP: Fourth 'the best we could do' in Monaco qualifying - Verstappen
Max Verstappen feels that fourth place was the maximum result for Red Bull in Formula 1 qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday despite being one of the fastest drivers in the early stages.

Verstappen was fastest in Q1 and third in Q2, suggesting that Red Bull could be in the hunt for pole at a track where the aerodynamic strengths of the RB13 chassis would be most at home.

Verstappen could only finish fourth in the final session, three-tenths of a second off pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen in the classification, but he remained content with the result.

"This was the best we could do today. I think my lap was pretty much on the limit, so yeah, pretty happy with that," Verstappen said.

"There were some things probably we corrected on my side of the car, within the car, and we fixed that for today. So it was quite a big step for me to be honest."

Red Bull looks closer to Ferrari and Mercedes in Monaco than it has been at any previous race in 2017, with Daniel Ricciardo taking fifth place behind Verstappen, but the Dutchman believes it is all track-relative.

"Everybody's close. Every team is a bit closer to each other so that's something just due to the nature of the track. In Barcelona, it was 0.5 seconds or 0.6 seconds, now it's 0.3 seconds.

"So that's pretty logical."


