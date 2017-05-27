Ricciardo hits out at Red Bull for a ‘loss of concentration’

Daniel Ricciardo has expressed his dissatisfaction with his Red Bull Racing team after encountering traffic in preparation for his final Q3 run for the Monaco Grand Prix, saying it made 'obvious mistakes' in the face of a good opportunity.Twelve months on from claiming his maiden and thus far only F1 pole position with a marvellous Q3 effort around the streets of the Principality, Ricciardo and team-mate Max Verstappen came into the final phase of this year's qualifying seemingly with a good shot at the top spot after demonstrating eye-catching pace in Q1 and Q2.However, both would fade when it mattered with Ricciardo failing to maximise his final effort because of traffic during his preparation lap, leaving him fifth on the grid. Gallingly for the Australian, he feels it was down to the team's unnecessary error to have brought him onto track when it did because he had room behind him.“We came out in traffic basically,” he said. “So I could not push on the last run on the out lap. It seemed like we had 20 seconds to Perez behind me, so I don't know why we didn't go in that gap. They put me out just behind Max, who was on a build lap, so he wasn't even going that quick. Then we caught Jenson, but there were 20 seconds behind me, so…“Why we went out in traffic when we know we needed a hard out lap, that was a pretty obvious mistake. I believe I was the last guy, so we had all the time we needed, so I don't know.Though Ricciardo feels the mistakes aren't 'intentional', he admits the fact it happened at Monaco a year after a pit stop bungle cost him an almost certain win adds a dynamic.“It seems like sometimes the intensity of Monaco makes you lose a bit of concentration and make what seems to be some pretty obvious errors.“It is not intentional. I don't feel like it is intentional, but it is just today it is frustrating because even the position where we ended, just looking at what we did in P1, 13.8, and I did a 12.9 or 13.0 today, so again take the fuel out of the car and we were probably quicker on a green track on Thursday.“So we just underachieved way too much, and this is an opportunity us, this race, to do a lot better than that.”