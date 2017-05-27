Hamilton felt 'devastated' after Monaco F1 qualifying

Lewis Hamilton admitted he felt "devastated" in the immediate aftermath of Formula 1 qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday after a rough Q2 session saw the Briton finish a lowly 14th.Hamilton struggled with the setup on his car and was unable to get heat into his tyres, with a late yellow flag forcing the Briton to abandon his final run in Q2 and prevent him from posting a quick lap time through the session.Hamilton admitted that he was upset with the result after the session and has already written off his chances of recovering to the front of the pack."I get over things pretty quickly," Hamilton said. "I was devastated after the session, to the point that I couldn't get out of the car. So much energy and work goes into these weeks, collectively as a team and individually, the way you prepare yourself."And when you see the other car is capable of making it work and you can't think of why you aren't able to and it feels it's like a mystery, because none of us can really understand it."So, yes, it's difficult. When you don't get into Q3 your weekend is pretty much done and it's really about trying to recover as much as you can."Hamilton was quick to throw his support behind Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who qualified third behind Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, in the hope that the German marque can retain its lead in the constructors' standings."I hope that Valtteri can win the race tomorrow, that somehow he can get ahead of the Ferraris," Hamilton said. "That would be great for the team, because we want to beat them in the constructors' [championship]."And it's also disappointing for me, because it's not going to be so easy for me to back him up and score those points for the team. And I feel that for the team – everyone is working so hard back at the factor, they rely on me to get it together and today, somehow, I wasn't able to."But we stand together, we win and we lose as a team. Tomorrow I'll try everything I can to get up as high as possible. It's very hard to overtake, we'll probably have to take some risks, but, as always, we'll weight up our risks."