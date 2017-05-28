The champion is coming out in Kimi – Arrivabene

Maurizio Arrivabene has lavished praise on Kimi Raikkonen for his superb run to pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, his first such achievement in almost a decade.The Finn dominated the final phase of qualifying to edge out Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel by less than a tenth to claim his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix.Setting Raikkonen up for the chance to challenge for his first win since the 2012 Australian Grand Prix – achieved with Lotus – and his first success in 70 races driving a Ferrari, team manager Arrivabene is impressed to see the former champion turn on some of his best form.“I am really happy for him because he deserves it, the champion [in him] is coming out sometimes. It's a pity for Sebastian [Vettel] that he make a little mistake in Turn 5, but having two cars up there is good, so I am happy.Looking ahead to the race, Arrivabene is wary of the threat posed especially by Valtteri Bottas in third place after the Finn overturned Ferrari's front-row lockout in Sochi to win the Russian Grand Prix.“We turn the pace now because we have to remember the last one in Sochi, to be careful and think about tomorrow. We are going now to the brief, to work for tomorrow already.”