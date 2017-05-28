F1 »

Monaco GP: Button to start Monaco GP from pit-lane

28 May 2017
Jenson Button will start the Monaco Grand Prix from the pit lane after set-up changes on his McLaren-Honda.
Jenson Button will start his one-off F1 return in the Monaco Grand Prix from the pit-lane after McLaren-Honda committed to set-up changes overnight.

The Briton, who is returning to the sport for just the Monaco event in place of the Indy 500 committed Fernando Alonso, had made it through to Q3 with a run to ninth position despite only driving the McLaren MCL32 for the first time on Thursday.

However, component changes ahead of Saturday's qualifying sessions was always set to consign him to starting at the back of the grid, though this will become the pit-lane following further changes.

Regardless, Button could see a benefit from the starting position as the exit of the pit lane, skips the racing line of turn one, potentially giving him a boost if there is contact through the notoriously tricky Ste Devote.

Team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne starts from a season's best 12th on the grid.


