Vandoorne demonstrates McLaren's pace despite crash

Stoffel Vandoorne says he's happy to have the opportunity to demonstrate both his and his McLaren-Honda's raw performance during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix despite a Q2 crash scuppering his chances to start higher.Coming into the weekend having failed to break out of Q1 in the opening five races, Vandoorne took himself all the way into Q3 this weekend after carrying his positive practice pace through to qualifying by at times running as high as sixth on the timesheets.Despite failing to get the chance to start in Q3 when he clipped the barrier upon entry to the Turn 15 chicane which sent him into the outside wall at the end of Q2, the 25-year-old – who starts from 12th once a post-Spanish GP penalty is applied - remains positive with McLaren's pace around the streets of Monaco.“I felt very, very comfortable in the car,” Vandoorne said. “Like I've said before I've been working hard with the team over the past couple of weeks to improve, to improve the relationship with the engineers and hopefully get from the car exactly what I want. I think it's a step in the good direction.“I think as a team we came to Monaco expecting to be strong as it's one of the least power-sensitive circuits and I think since practice one we've been building on our weekend which is massively important in Monaco.”With Button reaching Q3 on his Formula 1 return and the pace the team displayed over the weekend, Vandoorne believes that he had the pace to mix it with Toro Rosso and Force India in qualifying.“The result in qualifying was very encouraging apart from the crash obviously, but every time we were out on track we were fifth, sixth or seventh. We definitely had the potential to repeat that in Q3 so it's definitely going in the right direction and I'm just happy we showed this performance today.”