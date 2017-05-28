Raikkonen: This result doesn’t feel awfully good…

Kimi Raikkonen could not hide his disappointment after missing out on his first F1 win in more than four years in the Monaco Grand Prix, the Finn leapfrogged by his team-mate through the pit stops to leave him trailing in second.Starting from his first pole position since 2008, Raikkonen took full advantage with a strong getaway to lead into Ste Devote, initially stretching the pace over Vettel in the early laps.However, Raikkonen would suffer coming up behind backmarkers to allow Vettel and Valtteri Bottas to get back within range, the Finn eventually making his one and only pit stop on lap 34.Vettel would go on to circulate for a further three laps before making his stop, a rapid set of consecutive laps giving him the time he needed to return to the circuit ahead of Raikkonen and deny him a first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.Questioned whether he felt hard done by Ferrari's decision to leave Vettel out longer, Raikkonen struggled to be enthusiastic by the otherwise perfect result for the team.“It's hard to say really,” he said. “Obviously... you know it's still second place, but it doesn't feel awfully good. This is how it goes sometimes. We go for the next race and try to do better. One of those days that you wish you had a bit more.”Raikkonen's result sees him close to within seven points of third place Valtteri Bottas in the overall standings, while Vettel now leads Lewis Hamilton by 25 points. Ferrari has moved 20 points clear in the constructors' reckoning.