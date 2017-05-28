F1 »

Monaco GP: Raikkonen: This result doesn’t feel awfully good…

28 May 2017
Kimi Raikkonen leads for much of the Monaco Grand Prix but team-mate Sebastian Vettel executes the better strategy to win the race.
Raikkonen: This result doesn’t feel awfully good…
Monaco GP: Raikkonen: This result doesn’t feel awfully good…
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix RACE Results HERE

Kimi Raikkonen could not hide his disappointment after missing out on his first F1 win in more than four years in the Monaco Grand Prix, the Finn leapfrogged by his team-mate through the pit stops to leave him trailing in second.

Starting from his first pole position since 2008, Raikkonen took full advantage with a strong getaway to lead into Ste Devote, initially stretching the pace over Vettel in the early laps.

However, Raikkonen would suffer coming up behind backmarkers to allow Vettel and Valtteri Bottas to get back within range, the Finn eventually making his one and only pit stop on lap 34.

Vettel would go on to circulate for a further three laps before making his stop, a rapid set of consecutive laps giving him the time he needed to return to the circuit ahead of Raikkonen and deny him a first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

Questioned whether he felt hard done by Ferrari's decision to leave Vettel out longer, Raikkonen struggled to be enthusiastic by the otherwise perfect result for the team.

“It's hard to say really,” he said. “Obviously... you know it's still second place, but it doesn't feel awfully good. This is how it goes sometimes. We go for the next race and try to do better. One of those days that you wish you had a bit more.”

Raikkonen's result sees him close to within seven points of third place Valtteri Bottas in the overall standings, while Vettel now leads Lewis Hamilton by 25 points. Ferrari has moved 20 points clear in the constructors' reckoning.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Valtteri Bottas , Australian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 