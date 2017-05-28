Wehrlein needs more checks after ‘scary’ Monaco flip, blames Button

Pascal Wehrlein has revealed he will need to undergo more scans on his back next week despite escaping largely unhurt from a dramatic collision with Jenson Button in the Monaco Grand Prix.The German was running ahead of Button on lap 60 when the returning ex-champion dived for the inside into Portier but instead clipped the Sauber, sending it onto its side and into the barrier with Wehrlein's head resting against the Armco.Despite the dramatic outcome and initial difficult in extricating himself, Wehrlein walked away from the incident and was cleared by the doctors after a visit to the medical centre.However, after missing two races earlier this year for a back injury sustained in an accident during the Race of Champions, Wehrlein – who blamed Button entirely for the incident – says he will need to undergo more scans.“I hope [I am OK]. I touched again the head on the barrier, so I will have to do another scan next week for my back. Yeah, let's see.“It was just scary. The brakes started to smoke and I couldn't get out of the car obviously. The only thing I wanted to do is get out of the car when you see the car starts to smoke. I couldn't jump out myself. It seems to be OK but obviously with the injury I had, I'm not too sure.“Button was nowhere. Clearly this corner is no place to overtake. It was a silly move.”Button, however,having spent 60 laps behind the Sauber after they both made stops at the end of lap one, blaming the poor vision from the mirrors for the mix-up. He revealed he had raised it with the FIA beforehand.