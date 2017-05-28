F1 »

Wehrlein needs more checks after ‘scary’ Monaco flip, blames Button

28 May 2017
Pascal Wehrlein hits out at Jenson Button for his 'silly move' after an incident that will force him to undergo checks on his troublesome back.
Wehrlein needs more checks after ‘scary’ Monaco flip, blames Button
Wehrlein needs more checks after ‘scary’ Monaco flip, blames Button
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix RACE Results HERE

Pascal Wehrlein has revealed he will need to undergo more scans on his back next week despite escaping largely unhurt from a dramatic collision with Jenson Button in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The German was running ahead of Button on lap 60 when the returning ex-champion dived for the inside into Portier but instead clipped the Sauber, sending it onto its side and into the barrier with Wehrlein's head resting against the Armco.

Despite the dramatic outcome and initial difficult in extricating himself, Wehrlein walked away from the incident and was cleared by the doctors after a visit to the medical centre.

However, after missing two races earlier this year for a back injury sustained in an accident during the Race of Champions, Wehrlein – who blamed Button entirely for the incident – says he will need to undergo more scans.

“I hope [I am OK]. I touched again the head on the barrier, so I will have to do another scan next week for my back. Yeah, let's see.

“It was just scary. The brakes started to smoke and I couldn't get out of the car obviously. The only thing I wanted to do is get out of the car when you see the car starts to smoke. I couldn't jump out myself. It seems to be OK but obviously with the injury I had, I'm not too sure.

“Button was nowhere. Clearly this corner is no place to overtake. It was a silly move.”

Button, however, has defended his decision to attempt a move having spent 60 laps behind the Sauber after they both made stops at the end of lap one, blaming the poor vision from the mirrors for the mix-up. He revealed he had raised it with the FIA beforehand.


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net



Tagged as: FIA , Jenson Button , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Sauber , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
28.05.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32 retires from the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
28.05.2017 - Race, Crash, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Crash, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco
28.05.2017 - Race, (L-R) Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, (L-R) Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
28.05.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 crashes during qualifying and is passed by team mate Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
(L to R): Ross Brawn (GBR) Managing Director, Motor Sports; Chloe Targett-Adams, Formula One Global Director, Promoter and Business Relations; Jean Todt (FRA) FIA President; Alejandro Agag (ESP) Formula E Holdings CEO. 27.05.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 