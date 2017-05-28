F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Vettel revels in 'very intense' Monaco victory

28 May 2017
Sebastian Vettel may have seemed in control for much of the Monaco Grand Prix, but the German found the race "very intense".
Vettel revels in 'very intense' Monaco victory
F1 Monaco GP: Vettel revels in 'very intense' Monaco victory
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix RACE Results HERE

Sebastian Vettel says he found Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix a "very intense" race despite controlling its second half en route to his third Formula 1 victory of the season.

Vettel ran second through the early part of the race behind Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen before leapfrogging the Finn through the pit stops, and then proceeding to open up a 10-second lead.

Vettel's advantage was wiped away by a late safety car, but he was able to stay calm and pull clear once again on the restart before crossing the line for his second win in Monaco, and Ferrari's first since 2001.

"I think it was a very, very intense race," Vettel said after the race. "I was hoping at the start to have a bit of a better launch, but Kimi had a good start, I had nowhere to go. I had to be patient.

"There was a phase in the first stint where it was really tricky, the tyres started to slide, I think you remember how it feels. It was quite uncomfortable. I think Valtteri [Bottas] and the pack was catching up a bit, we were facing some traffic.

"But then I had I don't know, like a second attempt, a second set of tyres. I had some laps where the car was really, really good. I pushed everything I had because I knew if there is a chance to win, then that's it. So I was able to use that window and came out ahead.

"At that point obviously I could control the race. After the restart it was really tricky with the cold tyres, I think every one of us was struggling. Daniel [Ricciardo] said he brushed the wall on Turn 1 on the first lap. So it was really, really difficult, but after a couple of laps I was able to get into control the gap behind.

"Fantastic job, the team has done really well. Great thanks to them and a fantastic weekend for Ferrari."


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Formula 1 , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
28.05.2017 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 