Monaco GP: Kvyat: You always find one guy who f**ks with your day

28 May 2017
Daniil Kvyat slams a 'desperate' Sergio Perez after late collision ends his top ten charge... and saves some criticism for stewards too!
Daniil Kvyat has taken aim at Force India's Sergio Perez, labelling his rival's driving as “desperate” after he crashed into his Toro Rosso during the closing stages of the Monaco Grand Prix.

With six laps remaining and Perez circulating on fresher tyres following a late puncture, the Mexican was gaining time on Kvyat in the latter stages of the race before attempting an overtake into Rascasse.

With Kvyat turning in, Perez impacted the Toro Rosso's sidepod leaving the Russian out of the race with terminal damage, while Perez slid down the order following a front-wing change

Denying Kvyat an almost certain ninth place finish having run inside the points for much of the race, the Russian did not hold back his frustration.

“I think I was just doing my job today, it was as simple as that,” he said. “I was doing a good race, very calm, bringing the car within the points, and you always find that one guy who f***s your whole day, and it's Perez.

“I knew he was going to try. I saw what he did to Vandoorne and I thought 'this guy is really desperate' So I was just covering my line to be honest, all the time, then he tried to go from really far away I didn't even see him coming. What I felt was just a hit and my race was over, so very disappointed, I think it was completely desperate.

“He just tried to lean on me like it was PlayStation. It doesn't work like that.”

Kvyat went on to say that, based on the races have been policed so far this year, he doesn't expect to see Perez penalised for the incident.

“To be honest, logic tells me that with the latest philosophy they apply it shouldn't be a penalty, probably,” he continued. But since it ruined my race also, I think it should.

“His day was ruined anyway, he was trying to be a hero, I don't think people appreciate it, if he made that move stick he wouldn't have been a hero today.”

