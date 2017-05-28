F1 »

Monaco GP: I don’t know why I was pitted then… - Raikkonen

28 May 2017
Kimi Raikkonen doesn't point the finger at Ferrari's strategy for missing out on Monaco Grand Prix victory... but he does have questions.
I don’t know why I was pitted then… - Raikkonen
Monaco GP: I don’t know why I was pitted then… - Raikkonen
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix RACE Results HERE

Kimi Raikkonen has hinted his pit-stop from the lead of the Monaco Grand Prix came earlier than he would have anticipated after losing out on victory to Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

The Finn came into the street race hunting his first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix having qualifed on his first pole for almost a decade, a position he converted into a solid lead during the first-half of the race.

Though he initially managed a safe gap to team-mate and championship leader Vettel in the opening laps, he came under pressure during a tricky period picking through backmarkers.

However, when Raikkonen was pitted on lap 34, Ferrari left Vettel out for three more laps during which time the German upped his pace to make his stop on lap 37 and resume in front and go on to win. Showing his evident disappointment on the podium, Raikkonen admits he is unsure why he ultimately lost out when he had the initial advantage.

“I don't know why they pitted me then, I just finished the race. Obviously they had reasons, as in any other race, but I cannot really answer that.

“Those are the rules and we all know it. We go with those but obviously I don't know what happened other than we had 1 and 2, I got a less good result that I was hoping.”

Asked whether he could have stayed out, though Raikkonen refuses to pin blame on Ferrari explicitly suggest it prioritised Vettel with its strategy he says he could have run longer.

“I'm a driver, I can do whatever I want. I can stop the car if I want to. We work as a team and if you don't believe in how they work – it's very complicated – we always try to work as best as we can.

“As a team we wanted a one-two, we got it, but for my side it could have been better. We'll talk about it, I'm sure there are reasons for everything in life. As a driver I can do what I want but we work as a team – as simple as that.”

With his form slumping after he lost out on the lead, Raikkonen also admits he was simply looking to bring the car home rather than attempt to challenge Vettel for the win.

“I had nothing to gain [sic]. I had nothing to worry about at that point, I lost the position so I just brought it back today.”


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net




Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Australian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

May 28, 2017 5:12 PM
Last Edited 6 minutes ago

I have nothing againt Vettel - I like the guy, but it would have been better for us viewers for Ferrari NOT to interfere and let us see who would have REALLY won between Kimi and Seb. I know, I know : "pie in the sky", "pink elephants flying by", and all that .....


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 