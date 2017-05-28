F1 »

Monaco GP: I touched cloth – Ricciardo takes third, requires new underwear

28 May 2017
Daniel Ricciardo notches up a second consecutive podium with a fine run to third in Monaco... it wasn't without potentially 'messy' moment though.
I touched cloth – Ricciardo takes third, requires new underwear
Monaco GP: I touched cloth – Ricciardo takes third, requires new underwear
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix RACE Results HERE

Daniel Ricciardo says he's relieved he raced in older underwear after joking he 'touched cloth' when he nearly threw a third place finish away by tapping the barriers at Ste Devote in the closing stages of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian was running in the podium position in the second safety car period brought out by Pascal Wehrlein's stricken Sauber, when he ran off line heading into the first corner brushing the left side of his Red Bull along the barrier.

Despite the near miss, Ricciardo was able to fend off a charging Valtteri Bottas heading up Beau Rivage to maintain third for his second consecutive podium, a position inherited thanks to a successful overcut strategy.

However, when it came to explaining why he had an off in the first place, he said non-optimal tyre temperatures was the most likely cause – albeit in his typically candid way.

“I think I touched cloth, they're old underwear so I normally race with older stuff because I know these moments may happen,” Ricciardo said.

“[It's] still a bit there, but it's fine! I touched the wall, that was pretty unexpected because I didn't brake late or anything, I felt like I was quite cautious but as soon as I turned I was like, 'the car's not turning, it's not turning' then I hit it, and I was like surely I've damaged the front wing or something.

“The excuse I guess is just cold tyres. We can see the temperatures on our dash, so we're aware when they're cold. We can feel them, we don't always need to see the numbers but I could see they were very cold. They just lose temperature really quick. We're all aware of that but we'll see. Maybe in years to come we can have a super, super, supersoft tyre for Monaco.”

Despite the near miss, Ricciardo was pleased with the performance displayed during the Monaco GP which allowed him to show the full potential of the Red Bull around a high downforce circuit.

“The first few laps were tricky but I'm just happy to be on the podium,” the Australian continued. “Also, happy because it's a reward for myself and the team, happy that we showed pace today and showed more of our potential around these streets.

“Thanks to the homies, I think today we're a lot happier.”


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net


Tagged as: Red Bull Racing , Monaco , Daniel Ricciardo , Monaco Grand Prix , Valtteri Bottas , Sauber , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Crash, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, Crash, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 