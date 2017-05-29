F1 »

Monaco GP: Ferrari has clearly chosen its #1 driver – Hamilton

29 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton insists he won't urge Mercedes to choose him as its #1 driver despite saying it is 'clear' Ferrari has done so with Sebastian Vettel
Monaco GP: Ferrari has clearly chosen its #1 driver – Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has conceded the task of reclaiming his Formula 1 World Championship title is likely to be made more difficult now it is 'clear' rivals Ferrari are putting Sebastian Vettel first following the Monaco Grand Prix.

With Hamilton labouring in seventh after having his race result dictated by his 13th place starting position, Vettel – who is yet to finish lower than second this season – maximised his chances to claim a comfortable third win of the season around the streets of Monaco.

A win not without controversy after it was suggested Ferrari engineered its strategy to prioritise Vettel over team-mate Kimi Raikkonen – who had led from the start -, though the German denied any knowledge of such a motive, Raikkonen has questioned why he was brought in early.

Either way, Hamilton says the result simply firms Vettel's status as #1 in the team at a time when Mercedes is resisting identifying one clear leader in its team given Valtteri Bottas' own race winning start to the 2017 season.

Facing a 25 point deficit to Vettel at the head of the standings, with Bottas 29 points further back in third, Hamilton admits he is up against an even greater challenge going forward.

“It's definitely not going to be easy. It's clear to me that Ferrari have chosen their number one driver, so they'll pushing everything to make sure Sebastian is maximised on all of his weekends. In strategy, that doesn't happen. The leading car, is very hard for him to get jumped unless the team decide to favour the other car, so it's great for him.

“We've definitely got to improve in understanding the car and do a better job. I am going to the factory this week. We are under no illusion that we are not perfect and have still go areas to improve on. We still believe we can win this thing. 25 points is a long way away, it's hard to get just six points. Bit by bit we will try and chip away.”

Despite this, Hamilton dismissed the suggestion he will urge Mercedes to prioritise him because he recognises Bottas deserves a shot given his 'great job' since joining the team.

“I haven't spoken to the team and I don't really plan to. I've never really been in the situation…. I mean Valtteri is doing a great job, I don't currently feel that we have to have a number one.

“I think its really important now that we collectively work as a team more than ever before, as we have been. Both of our work has collectively in the battle to beat Ferrari in the constructors'.

“There might be some things along the way that position-wise, at some stage, might become valuable but who knows what is going to happen. I might be in the way, I might need to give Valtteri that upper hand.

“I really have no idea. We just have to make sure we are ahead of them so we don't have to be in that same scenario that they were in.”


richard

May 29, 2017 7:49 AM

oh come on lulu ! on 3 occasions already this year, bottas has been asked / ordered to move aside for you and you say that you dont consider yourself the number 1? and as yet there is no evidence that ferrari deliberately hampered kimis progress. kimi just was not fast enough on the day.

valsp

May 29, 2017 7:52 AM

Hamilton trying mind games as usual with Andrew Benson pushing his story for him. No sane person actually believes the die is cast already. Seb was just much quicker than Kimi both before the pit stop and immediately after He is lucky Mercedes aren't considering team orders as he would be the no 2 driver given his showing at Monaco


