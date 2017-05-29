Monaco win to go down in Ferrari history - Marchionne

Ferrari chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne believes that Sebastian Vettel's win in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix will go down in the Italian marque's Formula 1 history, having broken a 16-year winless run in the principality.Vettel led Ferrari to its first one-two finish since 2010 on Sunday, leading home team-mate Kimi Raikkonen as the Prancing Horse moved back into the lead of the constructors' championship.The win marked Ferrari's first in Monaco since Michael Schumacher's success in 2001, with Marchionne revelling in the end of the drought."Something we've been waiting for a long time has finally come to pass, a race which will be part of our history," Marchionne said."Not only a victory, but a one-two finish at a Grand Prix with a tradition as glorious as Monaco, where Ferrari last won with another one-two, delivered on that occasion by Schumacher and Barrichello. Today it was a really exciting race where we saw the real Scuderia."My compliments to the drivers and, once again, the whole team, both those at the track and the individuals that work so hard each and every day back in Maranello on a car that is finally giving our Tifosi the satisfaction they deserve."