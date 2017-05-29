F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Button sorry for car damage, happy with memories of F1 swansong

29 May 2017
Jenson Button's final hurrah in F1 ends in retirement after a bizarre clash with Pascal Wehrlein during the Monaco Grand Prix.
Button sorry for car damage, happy with memories of F1 swansong
F1 Monaco GP: Button sorry for car damage, happy with memories of F1 swansong
Jenson Button apologised to the McLaren Formula 1 team after damaging his car in a bizarre crash with Pascal Wehrlein during Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, but was otherwise happy with his one-off comeback.

Button returned to a McLaren race seat for Monaco following Fernando Alonso's decision to race in the Indianapolis 500, with his first run in the McLaren-Honda MCL32 coming on Thursday in practice.

Button qualified ninth on Saturday, but dropped to the back of the grid due to an engine penalty, with McLaren opting to start the 2009 world champion from the pit lane.

Button spent the entirety of his race battling with Sauber's Pascal Wehrlein, only for both to retire following a clash at Portier that saw the latter's car tip onto its side against the wall.

"As a racing driver it's difficult to run around near the back and not have a go," Button said, having called the race "painful" at one point through team radio.

"I had a go and it didn't work out. Sorry to the team for even more damage this weekend after [Stoffel Vandoorne's] crash in qualifying, my incident now. Sorry for that. It's difficult to hold back.

"But yesterday was awesome, I had a lot of good memories."

While Button confirmed he'll be back in the paddock later this year, he stressed that it would not be as a racing driver.

"You'll definitely see me at other races but I won't be driving, no," he said.

Tagged as: Mclaren , Jenson Button , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Sauber , pascal wehrlein , Stoffel Vandoorne
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32 retires from the race
28.05.2017 - Race, 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Adriana Lima (BRA) Model
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 retires from the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Rafal W

May 29, 2017 2:28 PM

I would imagine how frustrating it was for Button. Pascal jump him in pits with an unsafe release and faster Button got stuck behind a slower car. And FIA jokers gave Pascal 5 sec penalty instead of a drive through making sure Button is screwed up for the whole race. Someone should think a moment longer about this penalty. Pascal should at least give up his position.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 