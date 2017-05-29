F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: I understand why Kimi's upset - Vettel

29 May 2017
Was something up with Ferrari's strategy in Monaco? Sebastian Vettel doesn't think so, but he can see why team-mate Kimi Raikkonen is upset.
Sebastian Vettel says he can understand why Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Kimi Raikkonen is upset after a misstep on strategy cost the Finn a chance to win Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Raikkonen led the opening stint of the race from pole, only for Ferrari to bring him in five laps earlier than Vettel and drop him into traffic.

This allowed Vettel - the championship leader - to put in some quick laps in clear air and get the overcut on Raikkonen, jumping into the lead and retaining it to the chequered flag.

Raikkonen was evidently annoyed on the podium, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton felt that the move was a clear indication from Ferrari that it has picked its number one driver in the title fight.

Explaining the sequence of events that led to him coming out ahead, Vettel defended Ferrari's call and denied it was pre-planned, but conceded he could see why Raikkonen was upset.

"We had a little bit of a cushion. I was just going flat-out, trying to go as fast as I can because for me it means that I'm staying ahead of Valtteri [Bottas], first of all, and close to Kimi," Vettel said.

"I was surprised myself when I came out ahead. I think the warm-up on the supersoft was fine. Arguably you can say it worked for Daniel [Ricciardo] and for myself today, it worked well to stay out longer but I think if you were looking at it before the race then you couldn't predict.

"We are racing, we get along well. I can understand that Kimi's not entirely happy today. He drove well in the first stint and then obviously you get the message to go in. You do the pitstop and then you push.

"Obviously it's a bad surprise when somebody comes out ahead. For me, I take it, there's no reason to lie, obviously I'm very happy but I can understand obviously that he's upset."

