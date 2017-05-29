F1, Formula E, WEC bosses meet to discuss 'calendar harmonisation'

FIA president Jean Todt met with Formula 1 sporting managing director Ross Brawn, Formula E chief Alejandro Agag and FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in a bid to create 'calendar harmonisation' between the three series.Since being appointed into his sporting role following Liberty Media's takeover of F1 in january, Brawn has been working to try and avoid calendar clashes with other championships where possible.Brawn met with MotoGP chief Carmelo Ezpeleta over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, and has now followed this up by holding a summit with the Formula E and WEC bosses.The remaining three rounds of the Formula E season all directly clash with F1 weekends, while WEC's 6 Hours of Nurburgring has controversially been scheduled for July 16 when both the British Grand Prix and New York Formula E race are on."An important and fruitful meeting took place yesterday in Monaco to discuss harmonisation of sporting calendars in the future," read a statement issued after the meeting."Hosting the meeting was President of the FIA, Jean Todt, and FIA Secretary General for Sport, Peter Bayer, and they welcomed Formula One's Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn and Global Director, Promoter and Business Relations Chloe Targett-Adams, FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Gérard Neveu and Formula E Holdings CEO Alejandro Agag."Following discussions about the current calendars, the group agreed to work towards a better alignment of all motor sport championship schedules in the coming seasons."“With so much great motorsport available to competitors, fans and television spectators worldwide, the setting of schedules is one of the most challenging tasks for any promoter," Neveu said."We all work hard to produce calendars that make practical, economical and climatic sense, and we try and avoid clashes between championships."Our positive meeting in Monaco yesterday has begun a new process to further harmonise our calendars for the benefit of all motorsport fans."