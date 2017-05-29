‘I had to try everything’ – Perez seeks to justify Kvyat clash

Sergio Perez has been hit with a 10-second time penalty after crashing into Daniil Kvyat in the closing stages of the Monaco Grand Prix, justifying his actions as 'having to try everything' to grab ninth.Along with the time penalty, which serves no purpose given Perez finished the race last on track, came two penalty points to the Mexican's superlicense which brings his 12-month total to five.Perez labelled his race “a bit of a nightmare”, as contact on the first lap damaged his front wing which compromised his race, he then picked up a puncture from the incident which meant he was unable to challenge the top 10.“I found myself at the end with new tyres so I was around two seconds a lap quicker than Kvyat and Grosjean, and I saw a gap, I went for it and there was not enough room and we slightly touched which meant that it ruined his race,” said Perez.“It ruined my race as well I think I got a rear puncture from the incident. But to be honest when I found myself in that position, P9 and P10 on new tyres, I knew I wasn't going to go home happy if I didn't try so I had to really try everything.“I had to risk a lot to overtake, especially with these wide cars there's not a lot of room in Monaco.”