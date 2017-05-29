F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: ‘I had to try everything’ – Perez seeks to justify Kvyat clash

29 May 2017
Sergio Perez gives his view of the clash with Daniil Kvyat that ended the Toro Rosso driver's race late in Monaco.
‘I had to try everything’ – Perez seeks to justify Kvyat clash
F1 Monaco GP: ‘I had to try everything’ – Perez seeks to justify Kvyat clash
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix RACE Results HERE

Sergio Perez has been hit with a 10-second time penalty after crashing into Daniil Kvyat in the closing stages of the Monaco Grand Prix, justifying his actions as 'having to try everything' to grab ninth.

Along with the time penalty, which serves no purpose given Perez finished the race last on track, came two penalty points to the Mexican's superlicense which brings his 12-month total to five.

Perez labelled his race “a bit of a nightmare”, as contact on the first lap damaged his front wing which compromised his race, he then picked up a puncture from the incident which meant he was unable to challenge the top 10.

“I found myself at the end with new tyres so I was around two seconds a lap quicker than Kvyat and Grosjean, and I saw a gap, I went for it and there was not enough room and we slightly touched which meant that it ruined his race,” said Perez.

“It ruined my race as well I think I got a rear puncture from the incident. But to be honest when I found myself in that position, P9 and P10 on new tyres, I knew I wasn't going to go home happy if I didn't try so I had to really try everything.

“I had to risk a lot to overtake, especially with these wide cars there's not a lot of room in Monaco.”


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Sergio Perez , Daniil Kvyat
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco
28.05.2017 - Race, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and Nico Rosberg (GER)
28.05.2017 - Race, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, The drives observe the national anthem, Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Crash, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco
28.05.2017 - Race, (L-R) Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, (L-R) Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
28.05.2017 - Race, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
28.05.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 