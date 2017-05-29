F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Wolff likes idea of Mercedes being underdog in title fight

29 May 2017
Toto Wolff says being the underdog the "new reality" for Mercedes in Formula 1 after an emphatic defeat to Ferrari in Monaco.
Toto Wolff says that being the underdog in the Formula 1 title fight is the "new reality" for Mercedes following Ferrari's emphatic victory in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel led Ferrari to its first one-two finish since 2010 ahead of team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, while Mercedes ailed to P4 and P7 with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Mercedes struggled with its tyre temperatures all weekend long and was unable to match Ferrari's pace, with Wolff believing it to show where the advantage in F1 currently lies. However, he is excited about the idea of having to play catch-up to Ferrari.

"I like the notion of underdog, as because the underdog is people obviously want to see win," Wolff said.

"As matter of fact, I think we have been since the beginning of the season. We have been dropping in and out of the tyre window. We never had two drivers or two cars within that window.

"We have seen an exceptional performance of Valtteri in Sochi which we were not able to replicate on Lewis' car, we have seen an exceptional performance of Lewis in Barcelona and that inconsistency has been following through the season.

"And on the opposite side, Ferrari put the car on the track in Barcelona and were quick from the get go, so yes, we are the underdog, yes we need to catch up. This is the reality of it at the moment."

