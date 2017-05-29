Haas makes Monaco breakthrough with first double-points finish

Haas Formula 1 chief Günther Steiner was pleased to see the team pick up its first double-points finish on Sunday in Monaco despite a number of in-race issues that looked poised to scupper its chances.Romain Grosjean enjoyed a relatively trouble-free race en route to eighth place, but team-mate Kevin Magnussen looked set to miss out on a top-10 finish after suffering a puncture late on.However, a mix of late-race attrition and a safety car brought Magnussen back up to 10th, giving Haas five points and its first double-score in F1."A first time with two cars in the points is something we wanted to achieve this year," Steiner said. "We achieved it in race six. We wanted it before then, but race six is not too bad. Like I said after qualifying, everybody did a good job."We fell out of the points and we got back in after the puncture, so I think we can be pretty happy and content with what we did here. Everybody executed. We never lost our cool. We always stayed on top of it. We got unlucky, but then we got lucky again at the end, so we're fine."We're maturing. It takes time to mature and I think, now, we see some results. There will still be ups and downs, but we're always making steps. Sometimes you don't see them because we're not in the points, so nobody realizes, but the team has not just made a magic step today. We've made improvements over the last six months."Despite finishing 10th, Magnussen was unhappy with how his race went following his puncture."Personally, I had a very disappointing race," the Dane said. "I had a puncture, but to still finish in the points with both cars is a really good job from the team. They really deserve this. I'm happy we got it. Even though it's just one point, it could've been a lot more."I feel like I've had the most unlucky season of my life, but at least today we got both cars in the points and I'm proud of the team for that. It's Monaco, and a lot of things can happen. There's no reason to give up, you still push, and that's what I did. I kept pushing."