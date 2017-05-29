F1 »

Monaco GP: McLaren hits new record low with double Monaco DNF

29 May 2017
Never in McLaren's illustrious F1 history has it failed to score in the opening six rounds of an F1 season... until now.
McLaren is suffering the worst start to an F1 season in its history after Stoffel Vandoorne's off in the closing stages of the Monaco Grand Prix ensured its wait for points in 2017 continues on.

On a weekend that saw the MCL32 show promising form on a less power dependent circuit, the Belgian cracked Q3 for the first time in qualifying, though consigned himself to tenth when he crashed at the end of Q2, which then became 12th after a post-Spanish Grand Prix penalty was applied.

Running 13th initially, Vandoorne worked his way up to 10th at the misfortune of others ahead and was just 10 laps from a first point of the season for himself and McLaren when he slid into the barriers at Ste. Devote when Sergio Perez attempted to pass.

Blaming his worn super-soft tyres when running up against Perez and Felipe Massa on new ultra-softs behind him, Vandoorne nonetheless insists he has many positives to take away from the weekend.

Unfortunately the result is not what we wanted this weekend but there are still plenty of positives to take away. I think we showed a big improvement in pace… we are still lacking a bit obviously and still a lot of work to do but it is a good step forward.

“I think we were always a little bit of a sitting duck, it was very difficult to heat up the super-softs and when Sergio and Felipe pitted for the options we knew it would be difficult at the restart. I had to brake early, then Sergio came up the inside and gave me a little nudge. Unfortunately we made contact in turn one. It is a shame we didn't get points from the weekend.”

Gallingly for McLaren, it is the first time in its history it has failed to score a single F1 point in the opening 6 races of a season after Monaco marked its first points of the 2015 season.



