Hamilton likens 2017 Ferrari car to Mercedes W07

30 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton is braced for a difficult remainder of the season, saying the rival Ferrari SF70H car seems to work everywhere it goes.
Lewis Hamilton is braced for a difficult remainder of the 2017 Formula 1 season, saying the rival Ferrari car "seems to work everywhere" just like the Mercedes W07 did through 2016.

Sebastian Vettel swept to his third victory of the season for Ferrari on Sunday in Monaco, moving into a 25-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship as Hamilton could only finish seventh at the end of a tough weekend.

Ferrari appears to have got the march on Mercedes in the early part of 2017 following an overhaul of the technical regulations, ending three years of omnipotence for the German manufacturer.

Mercedes' 2017 car, the W08, is more circuit-specific than the Ferrari in Hamilton's eyes, with his Monaco struggles being proof of what happens on an off weekend.

"Just because you can't afford [to be trailing] doesn't mean it's not going to happen," Hamilton said. "There's no point dwelling on the fact you cannot afford it, you just work towards trying to rectify whatever issues you have and hope you do not come across it again.

"It's not like we came here unprepared, things just did not get off right. The car was in a really different place then we ever really had it before and it was definitely unexpected for the engineers, they corrected it and it was worse.

"We went back to this unknown scenario we are in, which happens to be, it's OK on one car and not okay on mine. But as I said we will regroup."

Hamilton went on to liken the Ferrari SF70H to the Mercedes W07 that captured both world titles last year and had few weak points, taking either pole or the race win at every track.

"The Ferrari seems to work everywhere," Hamilton said. "These next 14 races are going to be very, very difficult. They have had arguably the strongest car all year, a little bit like our car last year which worked everywhere.

"This car currently is not working at every single place we go to. The more races we do, the more we learn and the stronger we get. We still came away with some points.

"We know that the Ferraris are not bulletproof. They have things potentially coming up with all the turbos they've used or potentially used or not, so we will see."

