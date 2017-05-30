F1 »

Sauber to field Gustav Malja in Hungary F1 test

30 May 2017
Three-time GP2/F2 podium-finisher Malja to enjoy his first F1 test following the Hungarian Grand Prix this summer.
Sauber has confirmed that Formula 2 racer Gustav Malja will enjoy his first Formula 1 test following the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 1-2.

Malja, 21, made his GP2 debut in 2015 before finishing his first full season in the category 13th in the standings in 2016, taking two podium finishes.

Malja scored his first podium of the season in the newly-rebranded F2 championship last weekend in Monaco, and was today confirmed as being Sauber's test driver for the test at the Hungaroring this summer.

"The prospect of driving a Formula 1 car is exceptionally thrilling, and a childhood dream come true," Malja said. "I can't wait to experience that sensation. I'm sure it will be a very surreal moment.

"I will do everything in my power to make the most of the test day and learn as much as I possibly can. Wholehearted thanks to the Sauber F1 Team for giving me this fantastic opportunity."

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn added: "It will be a great opportunity for Gustav to make another step in his racing career and to fulfill his childhood dream.

"Driving a Formula 1 car for the first time is always a special moment for race drivers – and so it is for Gustav. We have followed him in previous years, especially last year in the GP2 Series where he consistently made progress."

With teams required to allocate half of their in-season testing to young drivers with two or less grand prix starts, Sauber will be required to give the other day in Hungary to another junior.

Antonio Giovinazzi raced for the team at the start of the year in place of the injured Pascal Wehrlein, and would be eligible as a young driven given he has started exactly two grands prix.

