Ferrari, McLaren go aggressive on Canadian GP tyre picks

Ferrari and McLaren have opted for the most aggressive tyre selections for the Canadian Grand Prix in two weeks' time, with all 10 of the Formula 1 teams' picks being revealed by Pirelli on Tuesday.As in 2016, teams are permitted to choose what amount of each compound they take to each race, with the ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres set to be on offer for the race in Montreal on June 12.McLaren has gone for the most aggressive route on tyres, giving drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne 10 sets of the ultra-soft compound each. Alonso will have the minimum of one set of softs available, while Vandoorne has just a single set of super-softs to hand.Of the front-running teams, Ferrari has been the most aggressive, selecting nine sets of ultra-softs, three sets of super-softs and one set of softs for championship leader Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.Mercedes has eight sets of ultra-softs for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in Canada, with the latter selecting two sets of softs for the race. Hamilton has one set of softs on offer and four sets of super-softs.