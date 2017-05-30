F1 »

Australian GP organisers aiming to bring race forward one week for 2018

30 May 2017
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is looking to bring the race forward one week to avoid clashing with the start of the Aussie rules season.
Australian GP organisers aiming to bring race forward one week for 2018
Australian GP organisers aiming to bring race forward one week for 2018
The organisers of the Australian Grand Prix are looking to bring the race's date forward by one week for 2018 in order to avoid clashing with the start of the Aussie rules football season.

This year's race at Albert Park in Melbourne was scheduled for March 26, clashing directly with the opening weekend of the AFL season, as F1 chiefs looked to condense the calendar where possible.

Organisers in Melbourne are now trying to bring the race forward by one week in order to prevent the AFL clash, entering talks with new F1 owners Liberty Media.

"We're working with them and we're very confident we'll get an outcome, and if that works out to be March 18, then we'll be very happy," Andrew Westacott, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation told Fairfax Media.

"The first race of the season is going to be in Melbourne and we're working with FOM on the date. Our desire would be to have it on March 18 and if it can't be that, then it's March 25. It's one of those two dates."

Westacott also confirmed that the traditional support V8 Supercars support race for the grand prix would now be a points-paying round, having previously run was a non-championship event.

"People really like to see competition when there's something on the line," Westacott said. "To use an AFL analogy, it's the difference between the pre-season competition and the premiership.

"Now the Supercars races will count for the championship. Everything is going to be on the line."

Tagged as: Australian Grand Prix , Albert Park
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Start of the Australian Grand Prix
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, The drives observe the national anthem, Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, (L-R) Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, (L-R) Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
Amber Lounge Fashion Show guests (L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR); HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON); Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman; Sean Bratches (USA) Formula 1 Managing Director, Commercial Operations and Ross Brawn (GBR) Managing Director, Motor Sports. 26.05.2017.
Amber Lounge Fashion Show guests (L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR); HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON); Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman. 26.05.2017.
(L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR) with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON) and Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, at the Amber Lounge Fashion Show. 26.05.2017.
(L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR) with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON) and Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, at the Amber Lounge Fashion Show. 26.05.2017.
(L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR) with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON) and Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, at the Amber Lounge Fashion Show. 26.05.2017.
(L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR) with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON) and Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, at the Amber Lounge Fashion Show. 26.05.2017.
(L to R): Jackie Stewart (GBR) with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (MON) and Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, at the Amber Lounge Fashion Show. 26.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso greets fans at the Spanish Grand Prix
Grid girls. 14.05.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com - copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. Â© Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 