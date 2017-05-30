F1 »

Sauber has budget to compete in F1's midfield - Zander

30 May 2017
As it continues to rebuild, Sauber technical chief Jörg Zander is confident that the budget is in place to compete with the teams in F1's midfield.
Sauber has budget to compete in F1's midfield - Zander
Sauber has budget to compete in F1's midfield - Zander
Sauber Formula 1 technical director Jörg Zander says the team has the budget and personnel to compete with the sport's midfield runners as it continues to rebuild.

Sauber faced serious financial problems for a number of years before being taken over by Longbow Finance last summer, giving the team stability and the budget to hire staff.

Sauber has struggled towards the back of the grid in F1 in recent years, but Zander - a man with experience at better-funded manufacturer operations such as BMW, Audi, Toyota and Honda - is confident the pieces are in place for Sauber to move up the grid.

"I think we have actually quite a good budget, so we have all opportunity that you can find in other midfield teams to do a decent development and cover those development processes," Zander said.

"So, from that perspective, I think we are not too badly adjusted at all. The way I see Sauber is actually, from the point of talent level, actually quite good. We have very experienced people, people have a good talent, they are very competent.

"They have been in the sport for a long time, so I think you may want to look into the economic side of things, which are really decent but you have to look from a human resource point of view as well, what kind of quality level of human resource do you have available for your developments.

"I think Sauber is actually placed very well in that regard."

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Sauber
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.05.2017 - Free Practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
28.05.2017 - Race, 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Adriana Lima (BRA) Model
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 retires from the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 