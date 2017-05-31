F1 »

Button open to racing in other categories in 2017, but not F1

31 May 2017
Jenson Button isn't making any plans to return to F1 again - but then again, he didn't the first time around either...
Jenson Button says he currently has no plans or burning desire to race in Formula 1 again if an opportunity were to arise, but remains open to trying out other categories in 2017.

Button stepped away from F1 at the end of 2016 after 17 consecutive seasons, only to be drafted back in by McLaren for the Monaco Grand Prix while Fernando Alonso raced in the Indianapolis 500.

Despite not driving the McLaren-Honda MCL32 until the first day of practice in Monaco, Button put in an impressive display, but failed to finish the race after a late clash with Pascal Wehrlein.

The Briton stressed throughout the weekend that the appearance had not triggered him into looking for more F1 run-outs in the near future, although he is open to racing in other categories besides his triathlon commitments.

"Who knows, but I don't plan on it," Button said when asked if he'd be open to racing if an opportunity came up. "I also know that the team don't plan on moving the race drivers around so no, it's definitely not the plan for me to race again this year in Formula 1.

"In other categories possibly, yes, but not in Formula 1. I've got my own things that I'm enjoying away from the sport at the moment and I need to be fully focused on them if I want to achieve what I want to achieve."

When asked if he was done with F1 for good, Button said: "I was in November. I think if any of you were asked to race in Monaco this year, you would, right?"

Button's next motorsport duty comes this week when he tests a Super GT car with Honda, while he is also scheduled to showcase a classic McLaren F1 car at a motorsport event at Laguna Seca in August.

With Alonso enjoying his time at the Indy 500 over the weekend, Button said entering the oval event was not on his radar, although he would like to try out both NASCAR and Le Mans.

"Indy's not really been something that I've thought about," Button said. "Personally, I was surprised that Fernando was interested in doing it but we all like different things. We're racing drivers, we're not just F1 drivers and we like trying other sports.

"For me, I'd like to do Le Mans one day, I think it would be a great experience, great team atmosphere. Obviously it has to be the right opportunity, like Nico [Hulkenberg] had.

"I would like to race in NASCAR, I think that'd be fun. I went along to one of the races this year, Jimmie Johnson invited me and I had a great time and loved seeing 'the show' as it is. It's very different to other motorsports but equally it's a challenge. It's a massive challenge. Who knows?

"And then there's the other motorsports that I love like rallycross as well. There are many things – but Indy hasn't been up there for me, for many different reasons."

