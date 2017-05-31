Bottas’ Monaco GP ‘exceptional’ despite missing podium

Toto Wolff has branded Valtteri Bottas' Monaco GP weekend as 'exceptional' despite Mercedes missing the podium with either of its cars for the first time in more than a year.On a weekend that saw Mercedes struggle to get its tyres working relative to Ferrari, Bottas was pushed into a fourth place finish after being leapfrogged through the pits by Daniel Ricciardo, while Lewis Hamilton laboured to seventh after starting 13th.The first time a Mercedes driver has failed to get onto the podium since the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix – when Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided -, you have to go back to Hungary 2015 for the last time both cars finished without either driver making the rostrum.Despite this, Wolff was full of praise for Bottas' efforts, not least in qualifying when he came to within half a tenth of securing an unexpected pole position, emphasising the struggles the team faced in Monaco with its tyres.“Considering the fact we did not make the tyres work it was an exceptional weekend. That last lap he did was outstanding. We have analysed it over and over again and I think that he outperformed the pace of the car, with the tyres this weekend so all credit goes to him.“We knew P3 was the optimum result unless something happened at Turn 1 or lap one. When you have the slower car you are on the backfoot and I think he did a super job in securing those points for P4.”Wolff says he was also amused by the radio communications between Bottas and his race engineer as he defended from Max Verstappen.“With a bit of a laugh at the end, I don't know if the radio transmission was broadcasted because Max was all over him and the rear wing mirrors were full of Red Bull. Tony came on the radio and said: 'you can turn the engine down if you feel comfortable' and he said: 'does it look comfortable?!'“I think under pressure he performs well and he showed that with Sebastian in Sochi so he's stepping up his game with a great attitude, he keeps his kind and his cool, he's a real pleasure to work with.”