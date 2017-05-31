F1 »

31 May 2017
Sebastian Vettel is enjoying a better start to an F1 season than in three of his four title-winning campaigns.
Canadian GP: Vettel refuses to consider F1 title... yet
Sebastian Vettel insists he will not distract himself with thoughts of clinching Ferrari's first F1 world title for a decade despite his strong race winning start to the 2017 F1 season.

The German has opened up a 25 point lead in the overall standings after six races following his third success of the season in the Monaco Grand Prix, in turn clinching the Scuderia's first success around the Principality since 2001.

In a season that is yet to see Vettel finish lower than second and Toto Wolff declaring Ferrari favourites for this year's title, the four-time world champion played down the gap as it stands now, insisting he won't put the title battle before challenging for wins just yet.

“It doesn't matter. I think I am trying not to look at it until the summer break. You try to do your best in every single race and then you don't need to be a genius to know if you win every race you also win the championship. If we can do that from now on then I don't need to look at the numbers but of course that would be hard to achieve.

“If we have the chance to do well whatever that is as I said before the race if we have a chance to go for the podium then we will go for the podium and if we get a chance to win then we will go for the win.

“That is what I want, the team wants and that is what matters. It would be a shame to miss out on the joy of today by being distracted by the points.”

Vettel is enjoying the second-best start to a season since he started in F1, his current 129 points bettered only by the 143 points he achieved in 2011 on his way to his second title.

Sebastian Vettel points 6 rounds into a season:

2017: 129 points (Ferrari)
2016: 60 (Ferrari)
2015: 98 (Ferrari)
2014: 45 (Red Bull)
2013: 107 (Red Bull)
2012: 73 (Red Bull)
2011: 143 (Red Bull)
2010: 78 (Red Bull)

