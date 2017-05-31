F1 »

Massa frustrated to see Williams ‘struggling again’

31 May 2017
Another year, another Monaco Grand Prix struggle for Williams... and Felipe Massa isn't too happy about it.
Felipe Massa has expressed his frustration at spending another Monaco Grand Prix weekend off the pace having expected improvement to have been since last season.

The Grove-based team has struggled for pace around the low speed street circuit ever since the switch to V6 Hybrid engines, with a best finish of just seventh from the last four seasons.

It was a similar story this weekend with the FW40 proving a handful around the slender streets, even if a combination of attrition and issues for others would see Felipe Massa pick up a ninth place finish at the chequered flag.

Regardless, Massa – who is racing with Williams this year despite intending to retire at the end of 2016 – admits he is disappointed to be experience same issues time and again.

“Unfortunately, it's another year that we arrive here with some expectation and the weekend is just difficult. To make the car working, actually working quick, is quite difficult and we're just struggling again, one more year.

“I mean how many years we're trying to do better and we cannot. The mentality, the way we build the car, the characteristic of the car is not perfect for this track. I know so many things, here isn't the right place to say, we couldn't make it work yet

“It will not be quick here to get the top five, but it will improve to be where we should be, and like we are at the other tracks.”

