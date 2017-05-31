Giovinazzi gets F1 return with Haas FP1 outings

Ferrari test driver Antonio Giovinazzi will return to the cockpit of an F1 car during the British Grand Prix weekend after getting a call up by the Haas F1 Team to drive in a series of upcoming FP1 sessions.The 2016 GP2 runner-up became the first Italian driver since Jarno Trulli to start an F1 race earlier this season when he received a last-minute call up to drive for Sauber in the Australian Grand Prix as a deputy for the injured Pascal Wehrlein, before competing again in the following Chinese round.Now he will return to F1 action in July's Silverstone race driving the VF17 in FP1 as part of a seven-event stint which will also include the Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi events. Kevin Magnussen will step aside for six FP1 sessions, with Romain Grosjean giving up his seat for Mexico.“In a year that's already been filled with great opportunities, I'm proud to have another one with Haas F1 Team. Being the third driver with Scuderia Ferrari is obviously a great place to be, and getting seat time in these FP1 sessions with Haas F1 Team will keep me sharp.“I'll be able to take what I've learned in the simulator and apply it in actual race conditions. I'm proud of the faith Ferrari and Haas have in me and gracious for the seat time Kevin and Romain are sharing with me.”Having been signed by Ferrari over the winter as its test and reserve driver, Giovinazzi's impressive turn with Sauber furthered speculation he is in line for a race drive in 2018, with the decision to place in the Haas only likely to strengthen that prospect.Crucially, however, Ferrari will be down to just one customer team in Haas next season after losing Sauber to Honda, while Haas itself is known to have signed Magnussen on a two-year deal, while it also has current Formula 2 leader Charles Leclerc – who drove several FP1 Sessions last year – on its books.