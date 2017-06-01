Wehrlein passes fitness test after Monaco GP crash

Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to race in next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix after passing a fitness test.
Wehrlein was involved in a peculiar crash with Jenson Button in Monaco last weekend that saw his Sauber F1 car get tipped over and come to rest sideways up against the wall.
Wehrlein's head touched the barrier, leaving the German in need of a scan to ensure he did not aggravate a pre-season injury that ruled him out of the first two races of the season.
On Thursday, Wehrlein confirmed via Twitter that he had passed all of the required medical checks, and was fine to race in Montreal next weekend.