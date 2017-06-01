Neale excited, supportive of Liberty's 'big picture' approach

McLaren chief operating officer Jonathan Neale says he is excited about Formula 1 owner Liberty Media's approach to managing the sport, believing that it is looking more at the "big picture" and avoiding narrow fixes to issues.Liberty completed its takeover of F1 in January and made American businessman Chase Carey the sport's new chairman and CEO, ending Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as its ringmaster.Liberty is working on plans to make F1 more entertaining and more accessible to fans, with a number of changes being put in place for the Spanish Grand Prix last month.Discussions are already underway regarding the future of commercial deals for teams, with the existing Concorde Agreement set to expire in 2020.Speaking in Monaco last weekend, Neale said that while the previous approach to running F1 had served the sport well, changes needed to be made for the future in order to make racing sustainable for teams."If you look back over 15 or 20 years then Formula 1 as an investment, as an entity, has done very well for itself, but what got us here won't get us there," Neale said."The world is changing, the business is changing, the nature of partnerships, commerciality is changing. I think for some time a number of us have looked at the grid: well how many sustainable business models are there? In terms of the teams' structure, forget the FOM side of things, just the teams' structure?"We know that there have been pressures in that sustainability. To your point about whether some read baseline of the cost structure or the income line grows as has been said by my colleagues here, then I think it's a question of looking at the package as a whole and I think that's what the new owners are doing which I think is really exciting."I think they've got the right people – by the looks of it – around the table but if Formula 1 does what Formula 1 has historically done, which is see the big picture and then take a very narrow fix and do a one thing and then wonder why the consequences over here were not what was expected, then I think it will be extremely difficult and very challenging."But it looks to me like the whole thing has been thought out and we'll see what gets put to us. But we're open- minded and I think generally supportive of the way that the Liberty guys and the new owners are going because we recognise that what has been has had its time I think."