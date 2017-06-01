Pirelli confirms softest tyre options for Singapore

Pirelli has announced its Formula 1 tyre compound selection for the Singapore Grand Prix in September, electing for the softest available options.
As in 2016 when the new rule was introduced, Pirelli takes three different compounds to each circuit, as chosen depending on the circuit's characteristics.
Pirelli confirmed on Thursday that it would be taking the ultra-soft, super-soft and soft compound tyres to Singapore, offering the maximum amount of grip to drivers on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
This selection mirrors the tyre picks made by Pirelli for last year's Singapore Grand Prix, which saw drivers complete the race on either two or three pit stops.
Race winner Nico Rosberg favoured a two-stop strategy, while runner-up Daniel Ricciardo - who was just half a second behind at the flag - completed the race with three visits to the pits.
This year's Singapore Grand Prix takes place on September 17.