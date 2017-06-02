F1 »

Jost Capito returns to Volkswagen after McLaren exit

2 June 2017
Jost Capito has been named managing director of Volkswagen R GmbH and Volkswagen Zubehor GmbH.
Jost Capito has been named managing director of Volkswagen R GmbH and Volkswagen Zubehor GmbH, after his short stint as CEO of the McLaren Racing ended in February.

The 58-year-old was initially unveiled as McLaren's new CEO back in January 2016 but didn't start his role until September due to his commitments with Volkswagen in WRC.

But just five months at McLaren Capito departed from the Woking-based squad, with his exit seen as part of the shake-up started by Zak Brown's arrival as executive director which saw Ron Dennis ousted as chairman.

Capito, who succeeds Ulrich Riestenpatt gt. Richter in his new position, will head up the Volkswagen R GmbH center which designs performance-oriented and sport products for Volkswagen, while Volkswagen Zubehör GmbH develops vehicle accessories.

Capito led the Volkswagen Motorsport WRC squad to the 2013, 2014 and 2015 world manufacturers' and drivers' titles before the company opted to pull out of the series after the emissions scandal.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , volkswagen , Jost Capito
