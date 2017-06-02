Jenson Button to make surprise Super GT outing

Jenson Button's 2017 sabbatical from Formula One takes a fresh twist after announcing he'll make his Super GT debut in August for Team Mugen at the Suzuka 1000km race.Fresh from his stand-in appearance in place of Fernando Alonso for the McLaren F1 team at the Monaco Grand Prix, Button will return to action in two months time as part of Team Mugen in the iconic Suzuka 1000km.Button will co-drive alongside experienced hands Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima at Suzuka with the race taking place on 27th August.The British driver will get his first taste of Super GT driving at a two-day tyre test next week on the 6-7 June."After driving an NSX CONCEPT-GT at Honda Racing THANKS DAY last December, I became interested in racing in SUPER GT. I spoke with Honda and they have given me the chance to race at the Suzuka 1000km," said Button."As an F1 driver and a member of TEAM MUGEN, I will push to win. I am very much looking forward to racing in front of my Japanese fans again."Button's brief return to F1 in Monaco ended in frustration after crashing out with Sauber's Pascal Wehrlein, having qualified ninth before being hit by a series of engine penalties which meant he started last.