F1 »

Verstappen: Success depends on Red Bull fighting for wins

2 June 2017
Max Verstappen says 2017 could be considered a successful season if Red Bull can get in the battle for race wins.
Verstappen: Success depends on Red Bull fighting for wins
Verstappen: Success depends on Red Bull fighting for wins
Max Verstappen says 2017 could be considered a successful season if Red Bull can get in the battle for race wins by the end of the campaign.

Red Bull has been consistently the third-best team on the grid in 2017 since the regulations revamp behind Ferrari and Mercedes with Verstappen claiming one rostrum finish in China and team-mate Daniel Ricciado taking two in Spain and Monaco.

In a wide-ranging interview with Crash.net talking about 2017, growing up a motorsport star and the behind-the-scenes insight at Red Bull, Verstappen accepts his team is playing catch-up to the front two having been unable to challenge for victories but feels if Red Bull can produce a turnaround and fight for wins it should be seen as a successful season.

“If we close the gap, and that we're fighting for victories at the end of the season,” Verstappen said on what it takes to make 2017 a triumph. “At the moment that's still not the case, we have to focus race by race if we can improve on the car.

“We need more grip on the car, as soon as we have more grip then even if the car drives a bit differently I'll adapt to the situation. I think that's the key.”

Check out the full Max Verstappen interview here to find out what the Dutch teenager's favourite joke is and what it's REALLY like being Daniel Ricciardo's team-mate.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Monaco , Daniel Ricciardo , Max Verstappen , Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jean Todt (FRA), President FIA, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, Chase Carey (USA) Formula One Group Chairman, Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco and S.A.S. Prince Albert II
28.05.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Charlene Wittstock Princess of Monaco

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 