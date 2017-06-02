Verstappen: Success depends on Red Bull fighting for wins

Max Verstappen says 2017 could be considered a successful season if Red Bull can get in the battle for race wins by the end of the campaign.
Red Bull has been consistently the third-best team on the grid in 2017 since the regulations revamp behind Ferrari and Mercedes with Verstappen claiming one rostrum finish in China and team-mate Daniel Ricciado taking two in Spain and Monaco.
In a wide-ranging interview with Crash.net talking about 2017
, growing up a motorsport star and the behind-the-scenes insight at Red Bull, Verstappen accepts his team is playing catch-up to the front two having been unable to challenge for victories but feels if Red Bull can produce a turnaround and fight for wins it should be seen as a successful season.
“If we close the gap, and that we're fighting for victories at the end of the season,” Verstappen said on what it takes to make 2017 a triumph. “At the moment that's still not the case, we have to focus race by race if we can improve on the car.
“We need more grip on the car, as soon as we have more grip then even if the car drives a bit differently I'll adapt to the situation. I think that's the key.”
Check out the full Max Verstappen interview here
to find out what the Dutch teenager's favourite joke is and what it's REALLY like being Daniel Ricciardo's team-mate.