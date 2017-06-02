Magunssen thriving in Haas atmosphere

Kevin Magnussen says the lack of politics and mounting pressure on results since arriving at Haas has helped him integrate into the team with ease and feels comfortable in the American team's set-up.Magnussen switched from Renault to join Haas for its second season in F1 this season and has remarked at how relaxed and encouraging the team's atmosphere has been compared to his previous teams in F1.The Danish driver, who has two points finishes to his name in the opening six races, feels the Haas approach benefits the entire squad by working within its means and taking on the underdog role against the manufacturer squads with vastly bigger resources.“There's less pressure, there's not a massive company that needs results right now,” Magnussen said. “It's kind of more of an approach where you do everything you can and see what we get. Anything we get is positive. Any point, any result is massively positive.“It's not that we have target to win races in two or three or four years, there's no such target like that so of course it would be nice to win, that's my target for myself in Formula 1, but Haas is a team that's new and excited to be here and every result is good.”Magnussen explains the lower pressure environment provides Haas with the opportunity to take higher risks in races and qualifying with the aim of greater rewards.“I think for these smaller teams, they know they're not going to win, they just set out to do the best they can,” he said. “That's more motivating for guys, gives them peace of mind to also take chances because some other teams have massive pressure so it's hard to get the people to think outside the box and take chances.”Haas sits eighth in the F1 world constructors' championship but level on points with Renault in seventh.