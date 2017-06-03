Stroll doesn't doubt ability despite 'tricky' start in F1

Lance Stroll says he does not doubt his ability as a racing driver despite experiencing a tricky start to life in Formula 1 with Williams.Stroll, 18, stepped up to F1 for 2017 after winning the FIA Formula 3 title last season, but has failed to score any points in his opening six grands prix. By comparison, team-mate Felipe Massa has picked up 20 points in the same period.Despite his struggles, Stroll said he has zero doubt in his own ability on-track, instead believing the learning curve in F1 to be particularly steep with so many different things to manage."I don't want to sound cocky, but I don't doubt my ability as a racing driver and I have proven that to myself in the past in my career in F4 and F3," Stroll said."I still don't doubt myself even if it has been a tricky start to the year. That doesn't change. What I do know and what I do have to accept is that F1 is very different from any other championship. The tyres are very tricky to understand, we can see that this year with the compounds, it is a lot hard to get them into a working window. That for me is tricky."The cars this year are heavy, snappy and move around a lot which is fun but challenging. I enjoy it but it is a challenge and you see it with a lot of drivers."Also the tracks, a lot of them I don't know, so that is all part of the rookie year where you need to go to places you don't know and that is obviously not the same advantage as tracks you know."I think I'm improving race by race and getting more comfortable in F1 but to be the best I can be I need time and experience in this Formula. You can't rush that as you need to build up that knowledge and understanding."