F1 »

Liberty going 'on the offensive' to take F1 calendar beyond 21 races

3 June 2017
Formula 1 commercial chief Sean Bratches says the calendar is set to grow beyond the 21 races currently planned for 2018.
Liberty going 'on the offensive' to take F1 calendar beyond 21 races
Liberty going 'on the offensive' to take F1 calendar beyond 21 races
Formula 1 commercial chief Sean Bratches says that Liberty Media wants to "go on the offensive" to find new races that will see the sport's calendar swell beyond the 21 events planned for 2018.

Liberty completed its takeover of F1 in January and has been clear on its desire to take the sport to new markets and strengthen existing ones, with a particular focus on the United States.

The calendar will grow from 20 to 21 races for 2018 with the addition of races in France and Germany, with Malaysia falling off the schedule after ending its contract.

As quoted by Reuters, Bratches confirmed that Liberty is set to actively find new races that can be added to the calendar, which will expand beyond 21 races in the coming years.

"We want to work in partnership with our teams in terms of determining where we go, but our view is that we'd like to go above 21," Bratches said.

"We want to be a little bit more proactive and go on the offensive in terms of the markets where we go.

"As we start identifying an optimal calendar in optimal regions, we can go down and sit with cities and make our case as opposed to what has been a little bit more reactive to bids coming in."

Bratches added that he would like the calendar to be more organised by territory to help teams cut on travel costs, staying in regions for longer.

"We're trying to align these things better by territory: European races, the American races, the Asian races," Bratches said.

"But it gets difficult in terms of the weather and managing contractual guardrails.

"We are trying to ensure all the participants in this sport have really good businesses and we don't want to align grands prix which will be cannibalistic to one another."

Tagged as: Formula 1 , liberty
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
30.04.2017 - Sean Bratches, Formula 1 Managing Director, Commercial Operations
28.05.2017 - Race, 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Adriana Lima (BRA) Model
28.05.2017 - Race, Riccardo Adami (ITA) Ferrari Race Engineer, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
28.05.2017 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
28.05.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.05.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 retires from the race
28.05.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.05.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.05.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 