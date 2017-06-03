F1 »

Williams wants more F1 fan events like Silverstone celebration

3 June 2017
Williams welcomed 50,000 Formula 1 fans to Silverstone on Friday as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.
Williams deputy chief Claire Williams believes that Formula 1 should look at holding more fan events on non-race weekends after the team's successful Silverstone showcase on Friday.

Williams welcomed 50,000 fans to Silverstone as part of its 40th F1 anniversary celebrations, with a number of classic cars including the famous FW14B from 1992 completing laps.

The event was also attended by F1 sporting and commercial bosses Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches, with the sport's new owner, Liberty Media, placing a focus on fan engagement as part of a long-term tactic to expand its appeal.

"Sean Bratches and Ross Brawn have been here today and they wanted to come and experience what teams can do when they want to," Williams said.

"I noticed how many children were here and that is what we are trying to do, not just re-engage an audience we had lost or keep up the engagement with an audience we already had but start a new engagement with new fans.

"I know that it is half term week so it is easier to get younger children here but I think it is so important. There is no reason why we can't do more events like this. We've done events like this that we call our partner days that we haven't invited fans to and it has been a case of why haven't invited fans to them as it is easy to open the grandstands."

While hosting a large event such as the one at Silverstone is no easy feat, Williams feels F1 should be doing more to cater to fans outside of race weekends and given them a chance to get closer to the sport.

"One of the restricting factors is when you don't know how many people you are going to get," Williams said. "When we did this we thought we would only get three or four thousand but within two days we had 30,000 registrations.

"For any circuit to have to manage that as an event organiser – with St Johns Ambulance, traffic management, the police – it suddenly becomes a mini grand prix weekend that nobody has budgeted for.

"There is the expense issue but we need to be doing more things like this. When I went out for the pit lane walkabout so many fans were saying this is wonderful, we've seen more F1 drivers in the space of two hours than we've seen for the past 20 years at Silverstone.

"That tells you something. It is easy to do. Not so much work has to go in and people want to see it. So we should be giving more things like this for the fans."

