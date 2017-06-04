F1 »

Palmer out to build on confidence gained in Monaco

4 June 2017
After scoring his best finish of the season so far in Monaco, Jolyon Palmer wants to build on that confidence heading to Canada next weekend.
Renault Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer wants to build on the confidence given by his showing in the Monaco Grand Prix when he races Canada next weekend.

Palmer charged from 16th on the grid to finish the race 11th, marking his best finish of the season so far on a weekend that saw Renault struggle with reliability issues.

Palmer heads to Canada still chasing his first points of the season, having scored just a single top-10 finish from 27 starts in F1.

However, the Briton is hopeful of building on the confidence he gained in Monaco when F1 hits the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

“I raced there for the first time last year, it is a street circuit again but a different one compared to Monaco, as there are more opportunities to overtake,” Palmer said.

“The weather is a question mark as there have been many wet races there in the past. I enjoyed it last year, even though my race was rather curtailed for reasons outside my control.

“We should be a good chunk more competitive this time around. We'll do everything we can to maximise the car around the track and we'll be pushing all the way as usual.

“It is a fun track with lots of sequences, we need to prepare for the exits of the corners and get ready for the long straights. Then there is the 'Wall of Champions', where you can win or lose a lot of time, or hit the wall as well.

“Monaco is good practice I think, we had a strong race there and hopefully we can build on the confidence. It will be a similar story to Monaco in terms of the new cars, with width and wider rear tyres making things tricky.

“You are right up against the walls in a lot of corners in Canada, and it will be even tighter and narrower with these cars!”

