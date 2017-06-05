F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Haas drivers must find confidence in brakes – Steiner

5 June 2017
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the key issue to begin solving its ongoing brake problem will be restoring its drivers' confidence
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the key issue to begin solving its ongoing brake problem will be restoring its drivers' confidence under braking as it prepares for the Canadian Grand Prix which is traditionally difficult on brakes.

Since Haas tested Carbone Industries brakes in Russia before reverting back to Brembo for the foreseeable future, the team's issues have subsided having visited circuits which put less stress on brakes, but heading to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve the problem could potentially return at the heavy braking track.

Steiner hopes his drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen can use its recent race performances, including the team's maiden double points finish last time out in Monaco, to regain some confidence with its brakes in order to avoid future problems.

“The biggest thing is the confidence of the driver in the brakes,” Steiner said. “More confidence means more speed. They need to be confident that the brakes always operate the same, at the same point, at the same time.

“That is the most important thing. The team can monitor the wear with telemetry, so if we get in danger we can actually tell the driver over the radio that they're having a problem.”

The double points finish in Monaco saw Haas rise to joint seventh with Renault in the F1 world constructors' championship and move six points off of Williams in sixth.
by Haydn Cobb

