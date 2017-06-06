Wolff: 2017 Mercedes car causing more complications

Toto Wolff says despite three wins from the opening six races in 2017 the W08 has 'caused us more complications' which has been blamed in part for his team's stuttering form.The reigning F1 world champions slipped to 25 points behind Ferrari in the world constructors' standings after Sebastian Vettel claimed victory in Monaco – while it was the first time since Spain 2016 that neither Mercedes car made it to the podium – to see the Italian manufacturer take a stranglehold on the title fight.Wolff has played down the concerns of slipping behind Ferrari with 14 races to go but accepts with its current W08 under the new technical regulations it cannot assume its F1 domination from the previous three seasons.“We've come into this season with a strong car that has allowed us to win three of the first six races. But it has also caused us more complications than we have seen in previous years.” Wolff said. "Yesterday's home runs don't win today's games, so said Babe Ruth and he was right. Every season the points reset to zero and, with new regulations like we had this year, historic success doesn't translate into current performance."I had an encounter on Sunday afternoon in Monaco with someone I really respect who asked how I felt after the defeat. I told them how much it hurt and their response was "that's motor racing". This is the reality of the situation now.“We have to fight with all that we are worth for every single win, pole position, podium finish and every point. You can no longer expect that when you look at a timesheet the two Mercedes will be right at the top.”Wolff has called upon the Mercedes squad to pull off a similar turnaround in performance to its slump in Singapore 2015 when it moved straight on to a dominant victory at Suzuka."Everybody at the factories is working absolutely flat out to assess the current difficulties we are facing - to define our objectives, work with the data we have and then come up with the right solutions,” he said. “Some of these fixes will be short term, others may take longer.“We've had bruising weekends before and it's about showing resilience and getting up after falling. I remember the troubles we had in Singapore in 2015, which hurt badly. We gave ourselves a deadline to address that setback before switching our focus to the next race in Suzuka, which we won."We've done exactly the same thing after Monaco - addressing the problems before turning our attention to Montréal. We know that this season is a marathon, not a sprint.”