Grosjean wants better warm-up, wider window on F1 tyres

6 June 2017
Romain Grosjean believes that F1's 2017-spec cars could be even faster if Pirelli's tyres had better warm-up and a wider operational window.
Romain Grosjean believes that Formula 1's 2017-spec cars could be even faster if Pirelli's tyres were easier to warm-up and had a wider operational window.

Laps in F1 have been several seconds quicker in 2017 following an overhaul of the technical regulations, offering drivers more downforce and mechanical grip.

Pirelli's tyre compounds have been questioned by drivers on a number of occasions through 2017, though, with Mercedes appearing to particularly struggle to work with the ultra-soft compound.

Drivers were challenged on the restart in Monaco two weeks ago when, despite running on the softest available compound, many struggled to get their tyres up to temperature following a safety car period.

Looking ahead to this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix where the ultra-soft tyres will be made available to teams once again, Grosjean said that drivers are asking for compounds with a better warm-up phase so they can go even faster.

"During the last race I did 40 laps on the ultra-soft, which is really more of a qualifying tyre," Grosjean said. "It should be able to do some amount of laps, but not as much as that.

"We're asking to get tyres with a better warm-up, be better after the Safety Car and to go faster. We believe that the cars are able to go faster."

Teams have also struggled to keep their tyres in an optimal working window for very long, much to Grosjean's frustration.

"I do believe that not a lot of people are 100 per cent sure how to get there," Grosjean said. "It's very tricky. It's something we need to work on with Pirelli. We need to make it easier, as we're spending so much time getting the tyres to work.

"It's a bit frustrating not being able to work on car balance. Ideally, we'd like a wider window, and pretty much more in common between the compounds, so when you change compounds it doesn't just fall off in the performance.”

