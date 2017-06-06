F1 »

F1 Canadian GP: Honda anticipating challenging Canadian GP weekend

6 June 2017
Even with Fernando Alonso back in the McLaren MCL32, Honda is braced for another challenging weekend in Montreal.
Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa says he is anticipating "another challenging weekend" for McLaren in Canada as the team bids to pick up its first points of the season.

McLaren has struggled throughout the first six rounds of the 2017 season amid a number of engine issues with Honda, who redesigned the layout of its power unit over the winter.

The team squandered a chance to score points in Monaco - the least power-hungry circuit on the calendar - when Stoffel Vandoorne crashed out while in contention for P10 and Jenson Button's one-off return ended in retirement, the Briton having run towards the back through the race due to a penalty.

Fernando Alonso will come back to his race seat in Canada following his Indianapolis 500 adventure, and while Hasegawa was full of praise for the Spaniard's IndyCar efforts, he expect a challenging return to await in Montreal.

"After Jenson's one-off appearance in Monaco, we will have Fernando back behind the wheel fresh from his great Indy 500 challenge," Hasegawa said. "His bid to win in his rookie year came to a disappointing end, but once again Fernando showed what an incredible talent he is.

"He was a contender for victory throughout the legendary race and drove like a seasoned oval racer. I am looking forward to seeing him after his great adventure.

“Despite the beautiful nature of the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, this power-hungry, demanding track will not play to our strengths.

"With its power-oriented nature, stop and start corners, abrasive surface and long straights, it will no doubt be another challenging race weekend for us.

"However, we will keep pushing forward, no matter how tough the challenge ahead."

