F1 Canadian GP: Mallya certain of Force India progress after Monaco blip

7 June 2017
After suffering its first non-scoring race of 2017, Force India boss Vijay Mallya insists his team has made progress despite its Monaco failure.
After suffering its first non-scoring race of 2017, Force India team principal Vijay Mallya insists his team has made progress despite its Monaco failure as he targets a return to the points in Canada.

The Force India duo suffered a torrid race in Monaco, punctured by clashes on track, which saw Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez finish last of the classified finishers in 12th and 13th respectively.

It marked the first time either driver had finished outside of the points in 2017 but with its rivals also struggling the Silverstone-based squad held on to its fourth place in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship.

Mallya concedes it was a disappointing race weekend for Force India which promised a lot more and hopes his team can use those positives gained from Monaco to strengthen its charge in Montreal.

“I was naturally disappointed to see us leave Monaco empty-handed,” Mallya said. “Operationally we were strong and the car showed good pace, but sometimes the luck doesn't go your way and there's nothing you can do.

“The positives we take from Monaco leave us feeling optimistic for Canada. The car is working well and we've made progress over the last few races.

“The confidence throughout the team continues to grow and we approach every race knowing we can fight for points. It's important we get back into our rhythm in Montreal and build on our strong start to the year.”

Last year Force India scored a double points finish in Canada with Perez in 10th and former driver Nico Hulkenberg in eighth place.

