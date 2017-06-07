F1 »

7 June 2017
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has repeated his team's policy of allowing both its drivers to race equally against one another.
F1 Canadian GP: Mercedes reiterates equal driver philosophy
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has repeated his team's policy of allowing both its drivers to race equally against one another, which comes off the back of Lewis Hamilton accusing Ferrari of favouring Sebastian Vettel over team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

Hamilton felt Ferrari's strategy calls in Monaco ensured Vettel could leapfrog his team-mate during the pit stops to take the lead and claim victory in order to strengthen his place at the top of the Formula 1 world championship standings.

Vettel's victory, coupled with Hamilton seventh place, sees the German take a 25-point lead in drivers' championship heading to Canada.

After being quizzed about favouring drivers with a focus on the world title in Monaco, Wolff shrugged off suggestions and has since reiterated Mercedes belief in allowing both of its drivers to race one another ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

"Lewis has won a number of times in the past [in Canada] and Valtteri has always gone strongly there for Williams,” Wolff said. “It will be about doing our homework right to give the drivers the car they need to succeed.

“We have two excellent drivers and we will hold true to our philosophy of letting them race each other to drive the team forward - even if sometimes it can be difficult because you can't always have the one who is ahead in the championship winning.”

Hamilton has five wins to his name at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve while Bottas has claimed back-to-back podiums in Canada in the past two seasons with Williams before his switch to Mercedes.
