Kubica: F1 test shows what I have lost

Robert Kubica says it was an emotional test with Renault F1 as he ended the day with mixed feelings about what he did achieve but also what he 'has lost'.The former Formula 1 Grand Prix winner took part in a one-day private F1 test with Renault running a 2012-spec Lotus E20 in Valencia.Kubica completed 115 laps, focusing on evaluations with various fuel-loads, while getting his feeling back for driving F1 cars after six years away.In the run up to the 2011 season Kubica was seriously injured in a rally accident in Andorra prior to the start of the F1 season and this test marked his first return to the sport.Since his recovery, Kubica has tested several single-seater cars, including in GP3, WEC's LMP1 and Formula E, but he conceded the emotions were always going to be different when testing an F1 car again.“I would like to thank everybody for making this possible, I hope it was a good day for everyone and maybe they saw something of my old, 2010 self,” Kubica said. “For me, it has been an important day from an emotional point of view.“It has been a long time away from the paddock and I have been through difficult periods, I kept working hard and a few years ago I felt it was impossible. I have mixed feelings, I am proud with what I achieved today, but also it shows what I have lost.”Kubica says he spent over a year organising and preparing for the Renault F1 test and has thanked the French manufacturer for the chance who also gave him his first shot in F1 back in 2005.“I don't know what the future will bring,” he said. “But I know one thing, after working for more than one year to prepare for this, I ran with good pace and consistent in difficult conditions.“It is not easy after six years, but I knew I could do the job and I can be satisfied. I appreciate the opportunity. Renault gave me my first F1 test in 2005, so I appreciate another test this time around.”Renault's sporting director Alan Permane remarked how Kubica had somewhat mellowed in his age and how felt like the clocks had been reversed for a day.“It was good to see Robert back in a Formula 1 car. It was a smooth day,” Permane said. “We tried to condense a Grand Prix weekend into one day, which was interesting for him.“Robert has changed a little, he is more mellow and he wasn't as pushy when asking for every detail about the set-up of the car! His comments and feedback, however, were like turning the clock back for all of us.“It is a tricky thing to jump into an F1 car after six years and it was a great performance from him. This was a one-off event for Robert. His time with Renault was cut short so abruptly and we perceived such a nice future with him.“The team was in Valencia testing with Sergey Sirotkin, so it was the perfect opportunity to offer Robert a day in the car and contribute in our way to his recovery.”