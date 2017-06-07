Perez: F1 needs punishing tracks like Montreal

Sergio Perez has called for any new circuits added to the Formula 1 calendar to share traits with Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where any mistakes are often punished heavily.The Mexican driver reach the podium on his belated Canadian Grand Prix debut in 2012, having sat out the 2011 race due to injuries sustained in Monaco two weeks before, and after a hat-trick of consecutive 11th place finishes in Montreal Perez broke his run with 10th place for Force India last year.Despite enduring mixed fortunes at the Canadian race, Perez says it is a circuit he relishes with its street and permanent circuit mix which mean the circuit barriers are quite tight against the track.Along with the famous 'Wall of Champions' at the final chicane, Perez feels the 'old school' circuits should be a leader for any new tracks which may potentially join the F1 calendar in the future.“I feel confident about Montreal. It's a track where I've had some good races and I like the challenge of the circuit,” Perez said. “It's all about being late on the brakes and aggressive through the chicanes. You have to be precise too with the walls so close to the track.“I think the sport needs more tracks similar to Montreal where mistakes are punished. These old-school tracks excite the drivers and fans, and usually produce entertaining races.”Perez will be aiming to bounce back from his 13th place finish in Monaco that ended his run of 15 races finishing in the points.Despite his Monaco non-score Perez remains the best placed driver outside the big three of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull with seventh place in the F1 drivers' world championship, nine points above Carlos Sainz.